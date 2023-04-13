NAB Show: AWS Launches Hybrid Cloud Gateway for Live Video

Amazon Web Services has launched AWS Elemental MediaConnect Gateway , a new cloud-connected software application to transmit live video between on-premises multicast networks and AWS. Part of AWS Media Services , the company says the new MediaConnect Gateway improves operations in hybrid environments, providing monitoring, security, and management of video feeds from the AWS Management Console. With MediaConnect Gateway, customers can build end-to-end live video contribution and distribution workflows in AWS at scale, seamlessly integrating into their on-premises infrastructure.

AWS will demo the new service at Booth W1701 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19.



Typically, delivery of live-video multicast streams between datacenters and the cloud requires investment in specialized third-party hardware and software or resources to develop a custom solution. These solutions can be costly, complex, and difficult to support, and monitoring requires extensive knowledge and investment in vendor-specific tools. MediaConnect Gateway gives customers the ability to view, monitor, and control live video stream transport in on-premises datacenters directly from the AWS Management Console or by using the MediaConnect API.

“Hybrid use-cases are prominent in live video applications among our customers,” said Brian Stein, GM of AWS Elemental. “MediaConnect Gateway gives customers full control over deploying and monitoring their hybrid live video workflows, saving them valuable time and resources so they can instead focus on their core business.”



MediaConnect Gateway can be used primarily for contribution and distribution of live video. For video contribution workflows, a content provider can originate live linear channels on premises and send these feeds to partners around the globe, using MediaConnect Gateway as a bridge between their multicast, on-premises network infrastructure and the cloud. Each MediaConnect Gateway instance can subscribe to one or more multicast groups, where a group represents either a single channel or multiple channels multiplexed together in a multi-program transport stream (MPTS). Once subscribed, MediaConnect Gateway converts the network traffic to unicast, adds encryption, and sends the video to a MediaConnect flow in the cloud. Then a live streaming application is created using the feed, processing and delivering the video to end viewers using AWS Elemental MediaLive , AWS Elemental MediaPackage , and Amazon CloudFront , for example, or another software application.



For video distribution, customers can use MediaConnect Gateway to build sophisticated networks that span hundreds or even thousands of end points on premises. A broadcaster that sends 24/7 live linear content to hundreds of affiliates can use MediaConnect Gateway to seamlessly bridge their on-premises multicast network at both the source and destination locations. The result is a cloud-managed solution with improved operational agility and decreased cost compared to a satellite-based workflow, the company said.