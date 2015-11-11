NAB Rebrands CCW as ‘NAB Show New York’

WASHINGTON—Just as CCW 2015, featuring SATCON, was scheduled to get underway, the National Association of Broadcasters has announced that it is rebranding the event as NAB Show New York. The newly named event takes place today, Nov. 11, and tomorrow at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

“The essence of NAB. The power of NYC” will serve as the show’s new tagline, which the NAB believes reflects an expanded focus that leverages the strength and penetration of the NAB Show, while adding breadth and value to the event for an enhance attendee and exhibitor experience.

Drawing an average of 7,000 attendees annually, the NAB finds that the NAB Show New York offers a more intimate and focused setting while also serving as an easier location for European and East Coast attendees than the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“We intend to retain many of the features that have contributed to CCW’s success, such as accessibility, community, and the ability to efficiently get business done,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “The new brand, however, will allow us to leverage the strength, leadership and content connections of the NAB Show and take it to a new level by offering more innovative programming, attracting new markets and driving deeper engagement among attendees and exhibitors.”