NAB Promotes Alex Siciliano to SVP of Communications

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has announced the appointment of Alex Siciliano to senior vice president of Communications.

In this role, Siciliano leads NAB’s communications team and oversees the association’s media outreach. He is responsible for messaging strategies to further NAB’s initiatives and advocacy issues before Congress and the administration. Siciliano also serves as the chief spokesperson for NAB and as a key advisor to the association’s senior leadership.

Prior to coming to NAB in 2022, Siciliano served more than a decade in the House and Senate. Most recently, he served as deputy chief of staff for former Sen. Cory Gardner (CO), and has worked on numerous political campaigns for the House, Senate and White House.

Siciliano leads a press team that includes Vice President of Communications Zamir Ahmed, a 12-year veteran of NAB, and Grace Whaley, communications and social media manager.

"NAB has a strong team leading our press outreach, focused on communicating the value that America’s broadcasters bring to every local community," said NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "Alex brings valuable experience in government and politics to this leadership role, effectively communicating how policy issues impacting broadcasters can affect the service local radio and TV stations provide. Broadcasters are well served by Alex and this team of veteran communicators."

NAB's communications team is part of the Public Affairs department led by Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President Michelle Lehman.