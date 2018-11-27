NAB PILOT Selects 12 Finalists in Innovation Challenge

WASHINGTON—NAB’s innovation initiative PILOT today announced the 12 finalists for its third annual PILOT Innovation Challenge. The challenge recognizes ideas for leveraging technological advances in production, distribution and display.

More than 100 ideas have been submitted to address the challenge question: “What is an innovative way broadcasters and other local media could serve communities?”

The finalists include:

AR Story Template — Retha Hill, Cronkite Innovation Lab, Arizona State University

Provides a cost-effective way to create immersive AR stories quickly and without having to understand code.

AR Story Template — Retha Hill, Cronkite Innovation Lab, Arizona State University

Provides a cost-effective way to create immersive AR stories quickly and without having to understand code.

An AI mobile platform that enables users to build a personalized newscast using content categorically sourced from local television broadcasts.

Beam — David Burton

An AI mobile platform that enables users to build a personalized newscast using content categorically sourced from local television broadcasts.

Provides local news organizations with robust computing and data science capacity.

Big Processing, Local Impact — Daniel Faltesek, Oregon State University

Provides local news organizations with robust computing and data science capacity.

Spanish for “eardrum,” El Tímpano informs, engages and amplifies the voices of Latino immigrants using a community mic and SMS.

El Timpano — Madeleine Bair

Spanish for "eardrum," El Tímpano informs, engages and amplifies the voices of Latino immigrants using a community mic and SMS.

Software solution that streamlines drone flight registration for media groups and local law enforcement.

FlyRight — Samuel Crane

Software solution that streamlines drone flight registration for media groups and local law enforcement.

An immersive and interactive 3D mapping tool for use by broadcasters to visualize the effects of weather emergencies.

Immersive Disaster Effects Application (IDEA) — Ronald Baez, Yellow Wood Immersive

An immersive and interactive 3D mapping tool for use by broadcasters to visualize the effects of weather emergencies.

Provides live analysis of policy development and makes the law-making process more accessible to consumers.

Lawmaking Live — Terry Quinn, The Texas Tribune

Provides live analysis of policy development and makes the law-making process more accessible to consumers.

Allows users to engage on selected topics using social virtual reality.

Open Spaces — Amara Aguilar, USC Annenberg

Allows users to engage on selected topics using social virtual reality.

Provides a platform for the public to participate in virtual town halls and crowdsourced interviews.

Podium — Daniel Lewis

Provides a platform for the public to participate in virtual town halls and crowdsourced interviews.

VettNews is a ratings agency of news organizations and helps combat the rise of misinformation.

VettNews — Paul Glader

VettNews is a ratings agency of news organizations and helps combat the rise of misinformation.

An audio livestream that amplifies original content by underrepresented people in Cleveland.

Voices of TwoOneSix — Mike Shafarenko, Ideastream

An audio livestream that amplifies original content by underrepresented people in Cleveland.

A news reader app that guides users against prevalent media bias.

A panel of five judges will choose the top six from these finalists. Participants at the NAB Futures conference, Jan. 27–29, in Seattle, will select first-, second- and third-place winners. The remaining participants will receive an Innovator Award at the event.

The six to be judged in Seattle also will be awarded cash prizes ranging from $15,000 to $30,000 — in part from a Knight Foundation grant. They will receive mentorship, access to broadcast executives and exposure at industry events, such as the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6–11.

More information is available on the NAB PILOT website.

