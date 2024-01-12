NAB Leadership Foundation Announces Call for Entries for 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) is now accepting entries for the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards. These prestigious awards recognize the critical role local radio and television stations play in their communities across the country.

Stations and broadcast groups are encouraged to submit their most impactful community service campaign from the past year. Award categories are based on market size, and NAB members and nonmembers are eligible to enter. The 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards entry window will close on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

"The NAB Leadership Foundation strives to raise the visibility of local broadcasters and their unparallelled commitment to public service," said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. "We receive many stories about the incredible ways local radio and television stations engage with their listeners and viewers, from legal advocacy to fundraising to collecting essential supplies. Broadcasters are truly an integral part of their communities, and we are proud to honor them."

Winners from each category will be announced in early April, and they will receive their awards in person at the Celebration of Service to America Awards Gala in Washington, D.C., on June 4, 2024. Attendees and invited guests include policymakers, industry executives, broadcasting and media professionals and past honorees.

The Celebration of Service to America Awards is presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, and a special one-hour television event will air later in the year. Additional information about the awards, including eligibility and rules, is available at ServiceToAmericaAwards.org.