NAB Hires Charlyn Stanberry as VP of Government Relations

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has hired Charlyn Stanberry as vice president of Government Relations. She will report to Shawn Donilon, executive vice president of Government Relations.

“Charlyn has excelled on Capitol Hill, in the private sector and in the legal community, and commands expert knowledge of the legislative process,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “America’s local broadcasters will greatly benefit from Charlyn’s work on their behalf and we are delighted to welcome her to NAB.”

Stanberry joins NAB after serving as chief of staff for Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (NY-09), for whom she previously served as legislative director and counsel. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of the District of Columbia where she teaches Foundation Civics and Ethics & Values.

Stanberry also served as vice president of External Affairs for Net Communications; counsel for the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council; and as a professional staff member for the Congressional Black Caucus.

In 2020, Stanberry received the Lawyer of the Year Award from the Washington Bar Association, the Public Sector Award of Excellence from Women in Government Relations and was named a Top 40 under 40 Nation's Best Advocate from the National Bar Association.