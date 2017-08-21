NAB Highlights ATSC 3.0 Benefits in New Video

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has been a long-time supporter of the ATSC 3.0 next-gen television standard, having filed a petition to the FCC to allow for the voluntary adoption of the standard among broadcasters. It’s latest effort in support of ATSC 3.0 is a video that touts the benefits and abilities that will be available through it.

In the video, broadcasters at April’s NAB Show in Las Vegas talk about the standard’s offerings, including interactive content, new emergency alerting tools and greater mobile delivery, among others. The interviews comes from executives at broadcast station groups like Capitol Broadcasting, Fox Networks, Graham Media, Hearst Television, News-Press & Gazette, Nexstar Broadcasting and E.W. Scripps Co, as well as some others.

Click here to watch the full video.

