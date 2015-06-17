NAB Education Foundation Relaunches Broadcast Career Link

WASHINGTON – The NAB Education Foundation is offering support to job-seekers and recruiters in the broadcast industry with the redesigned recruitment website, Broadcast Career Link.

The relaunched Broadcast Career Link offers similar features of traditional employment platforms, but with a focus on the broadcast industry. Updated features include searchable industry-specific job postings relating to management, engineering, programming and sales; a resume database of qualified candidates; and a featured employers section.

The site will also feature a resource center with regularly updated tips and expert insight. It also provides answers to human resource questions like “learning to lead with authority,” “how to find, hire, and retain veteran employees,” and “how to give a great interview.”

Broadcast Career Link is currently live.