NAB Deputy General Counsel to Retire After Three Decades
WASHINTON— NAB Deputy General Counsel Valerie Schulte will retire on Friday after serving the organization since 1980.
Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton made the announcement today, saying that the “NAB family wishes Valerie nothing but the best.”
During her tenure, Schulte has worked on legal issues spanning children's television regulations, the digital TV transition, digital radio and satellite radio.
