NAB Appoints Medina to TV Board

WASHINGTON--Bert Medina, president of Berkshire Hathaway’s ABC affiliate WPLG Miami, has been appointed to the National Association of Broadcasters Television Board of Directors.

Medina has been president of WPLG since July 2014, after serving as the station's VP and general manager for nearly a year before that. Previously, Medina spent 13 years working for Univision and 14 years working for Sunbeam Television.

He is filling the ABC affiliate seat vacated by Bill Hoffman, the former president of Cox Media Group.