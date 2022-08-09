NAB Appoints Badalamente, Tahtakran to TV Board

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced several appointments to its board of directors.

Catherine Badalamente, president and CEO of Graham Media Group, and Phil Tahtakran, senior vice president, head of Federal Government Affairs for NBCUniversal, were appointed to the NAB Television Board of Directors.

Catherine Badalamente (Image credit: National Association of Broadcasters)

Badalamente currently oversees broadcast TV stations in seven local media hubs for Graham Media Group, as well as Graham Digital, a digital media and technology development group, and Social News Desk, which provides social media management tools to connect newsrooms with users.

According to NAB’s announcement, Badalamente holds positions on several other boards including the Local Media Association, the Local Media Foundation and the Alliance for Women in Media. In 2017, she received the Digital Leadership Award from NAB. She holds a B.A. in communications from John Carroll University.

Phil Tahtakran (Image credit: National Association of Broadcasters)

Tahtakran , as part of the senior leadership team at NBCUniversal, represents the company before Congress and the Administration on legislative priorities and other policy issues. He serves as NBCUniversal’s representative in various trade associations and coalitions focused on entertainment, broadcasting and telecom policy issues.

Before joining NBCUniversal in 2010, Tahtakran spent several years as a senior aide in congressional offices in the Senate and House of Representatives. He holds a J.D. degree from The George Washington University Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Kevin Godwin, senior vice president for Townsquare Media, was appointed to the NAB Radio Board of Directors.