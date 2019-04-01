NAB Announces Results for 2019 Board Elections
WASHINGTON—The NAB Television and Radio Board revealed the results of the elections last week, which will see all of the elected individuals begin their two-year terms as of June.
Here are the results for the NAB Television Board:
- David Bradley, chairman and CEO, News-Press & Gazette, St. Joseph, Mo.;
- Darrell Brown, president, Bonneville International Corp., Salt Lake City;
- Chris Cornelius, vice president, business development, Morgan Murphy Media, Madison, Wis.;
- Michael Fiorile, chairman and CEO, The Dispatch Broadcast Group, Columbus, Ohio;
- Christopher Ripley, president and CEO, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Hunt Valley, Md.; and
- Jordan Wertlieb, president, Hearst Television Inc., New York
For the NAB Radio Board, elections were held for odd-numbered districts. Here are teh results:
- District 1 - New England: Jeffrey Warshaw, CEO, Connoisseur Media LLC;
- District 3 - Pennsylvania: Collin Jones, senior vice president, corporate development and strategy, Cumulus Media;
- District 5 - West Virginia, Kentucky: Mike Tarter, president and CEO, Forcht Broadcasting;
- District 7 - Florida, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands: Bill Hendirch, executive vice president, Cox Media Group;
- District 9 - Georgia, Alabama: Randy Gravley, president and CEO, Tri State Communications;
- District 11 - Ohio: John Wharff III, president, JAWCO Inc.;
- District 13 - Michigan: Bruce Goldsen, president and co-owner, Jackson Works Inc.;
- District 15 - Tennessee, Arkansas: Bradford Caldwell, president and CEO, Caldwell Media LLC;
- District 17 - Illinois: Beth Neuhoff, president and CEO, Neuhoff Communications;
- District 19 - Oklahoma, North Texas: Roger Harris, general manager, Chickasaw Nation;
- District 21 - Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota: Carloyn Becker, president, Riverfront Broadcasting LLC;
- District 23 - North California, Alaska: Dave Santrella, president, broadcast media, Salem Media Group; and
- District 25 - Oregon, Washington: Trila Bumstead, owner, ‘Ohana Media Group LLC
