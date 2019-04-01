NAB Announces Results for 2019 Board Elections

WASHINGTON—The NAB Television and Radio Board revealed the results of the elections last week, which will see all of the elected individuals begin their two-year terms as of June.

Here are the results for the NAB Television Board:

David Bradley, chairman and CEO, News-Press & Gazette, St. Joseph, Mo.;

Darrell Brown, president, Bonneville International Corp., Salt Lake City;

Chris Cornelius, vice president, business development, Morgan Murphy Media, Madison, Wis.;

Michael Fiorile, chairman and CEO, The Dispatch Broadcast Group, Columbus, Ohio;

Christopher Ripley, president and CEO, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Hunt Valley, Md.; and

Jordan Wertlieb, president, Hearst Television Inc., New York

For the NAB Radio Board, elections were held for odd-numbered districts. Here are teh results: