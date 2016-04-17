NAB 2016: Sony Brings Out HFR 4K Camera

LAS VEGAS—Sony is introducing a new 4K high frame rate camera, a new 55-inch HDR OLED monitor and a 3.3 TB optical disk storage cartridge among other pro media technologies at the NAB Show this year.





Sony’s new HDC-4800 camera system combines 4K resolution with high frame rate capacity of 8x at 4K and up to 16x in full HD. The HDC-4800 coupled with the BPU-4800 baseband processor unit/replay server creates a networked, live 4K ultra-high speed production workflow, Sony said.



It supports PL mount lenses and has its own built-in colorist in the form of a new Super 35mm 4K CMOS sensor that does both UHD’s BT.2020 and HD’s BT.709. High dynamic range support is “under development and will be available in the near future,” Sony said.



XDCAM now supports 4K. The PXW-Z450 is the newest addition to the XDCAM shoulder-mount camcorder lineup. It captures 3840x2160 from a new 2/3-type Exmor R CMOS sensor, with what Sony says is exceptional weight balance and low power consumption alongside networking features. Another addition, the PXW-Z150, has a 1.0-type sensor that delivers low-light performance and networking features.



Sony is enhancing its interoperable IP Live Production system with Networked Media Interface.

Also on the IP front, Sony said Grass Valley has joined its IP Live Alliance, which now has 49 members. (Sony previously joined the AIMS Alliance.) Additionally, TV Globo will use a Sony-equipped, IP-based OB truck for the Olympics in Rio this year.





Sony is unveiling the second generation of its Optical Disc Archive System, which adopts new, high-capacity optical media developed jointly by Sony and Panasonic. This new media is rated with a 100-year shelf life and doubles the capacity of a single cartridge to 3.3 TB. The system also introduces an 8-channel optical drive unit, doubling the read/write speeds of the previous generation. Currently, 42 companies have announced their support for Optical Disc Archive, Sony said.





On the monitor front, Sony is bringing out a 55-inch, high dynamic range OLED monitor with 12-bit signal processing, the PVM-X550. The PVM-X550 is a quad-view, which allows customized individual display settings across four distinct views in HD. It also supports the BT.2020 color gamut for UHD.



Sony will exhibit its wares in booth C11001.