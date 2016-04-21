NAB 2016: NAB Show Attendance Tops 103,000

LAS VEGAS—The National Association of Broadcasters announced today preliminary registered attendance of 103,012 for the 2016 NAB Show. The exhibition featured 1,874 companies spanning 1,063,380 net square-feet of exhibit space



“NAB Show demonstrated again its power as the preeminent destination to make headlines, launch innovative products and connect with key influencers in media, entertainment and technology,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Communications Dennis Wharton. “We’re thrilled with the tremendous feedback from attendees and exhibitors, and we are delighted that NAB Show continues to be a must-attend event for global content creators and distributors.”





TOTAL REGISTERED ATTENDEES: 103,012

INTERNATIONAL ATTENDEES: 26,893

COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: 187

NEWS MEDIA ATTENDEES: 1,608

The 2015 NAB Show final attendance was 103,119 with 26,319 international attendees. Total exhibit space was 1,013,554 net square feet.

International and news media attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.