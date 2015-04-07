NAB 2015 Test & Measurement Preview

It doesn’t really matter where you are in the chain—acquisition, aggregation, production, post, distribution, broadcast, or streaming—when things are not right, it’s a problem. Whether the problem is audio, video, or metadata, you need troubleshooting tools, and if you are a manufacturer, you need tools too. Everybody needs tools, and this is the tool department for the “fixers.”

CONTENT MONITORING

BLONDER TONGUE will hit the floor with the MTSA-PRO and BTPRO-7000S analyzers, designed to help operators in the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets deliver the best quality video and audio content.

In the Sprokit area, FLUENDO will show LongoMatch, a cross-platform, real-time video analysis tool for sports in HD or 4K. Also there, Tagtics, video analysis for defense.

Linear Acoustic MT2000 Portable Multichannel Bitstream AnalyzerLINEAR ACOUSTIC will highlight the MT2000 Portable Multichannel Bitstream Analyzer for generating and analyzing encoded audio, with AES, TOSLINK optical, 3GHz SDI, DVB-ASI and MADI I/O and with HDCP HDMI input. The MT2000 can decode and output Dolby, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby E and PCM bitstreams.

MTI FILM will debut Dead Pixel Detection and Correction. Dead Pixel can be used for early warning during production, or it can be used during post along with the companion Dead Pixel Correction. Also at the booth, CORTEX 2.0 and DRS NOVA 2.0, featuring Color Breathing correction and layered versioning.

NEVION will bring the compact TNS4200 media monitoring probe, providing continuous monitoring of up to several hundred transport streams, enabling fault detection and diagnostics for higher uptimes, across IP/Ethernet and DVB-ASI streams.

TORQUE VIDEO SYSTEMS will have Torque DVMon at the booth, designed as economical monitoring platform for DTV networks. Also at the booth, Torque Visor, which provides central visibility and remote monitoring of multiple probes, and Torque FPM (FEC Performance Measurement Probe), which can simulate video hit interval.

Triveni Digital StreamScope RM-40TRIVENI DIGITAL will introduce new closed-caption monitoring and auditing capabilities for the StreamScope RM-40 transport stream monitoring system, to aid in FCC 14-12 compliance. Also at the booth, check out the StreamScope MT-50 HDT real- time DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool.

TROLL SYSTEMS will showcase the IPM2000 IP Stream Monitor (IPM), which manages, displays, monitors and logs IP packet errors, delays, jitter and faults for video streams moving to and from remote receive sites. The system is designed to help the accuracy of Ethernet video transport streams to and from remote receive sites.

Venera Pulsar QC CheckVENERA TECHNOLOGIES wants you to check out their updated Pulsar Automated file-based QC, with formats including MPEG-DASH, IMF, AS-02, and checks including audio/video checks, dual mono, flash frames, Harding PSE and Cadence. Compliance enhancements include closed captions and loudness.

VIDCHECK LTD will show off Vidapps, plug-ins for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro, enabling users to check and automatically correct A/V errors. Also there, Vidchecker auto A/V level QC and correction; Vidchecker-post which processes one file at a time; Vidfixer, for further correction and transcode; and Vidfixer-post, offering one file at a time.

Q’LIGENT will bring Vision, a QoS and QoE monitoring solution for multilayer media service delivery. Also at their booth, Oversight, a 24/7 RCA-managed service; Point, a standalone version of Vision; Scan, a software-based content verification solution; and Record, a software-based compliance recording solution.

WORLDCAST SYSTEMS will highlight its NMS (Network Management System), which offers an integrated approach to controlling all WorldCast products. It helps broadcasters map and monitor each stage of their broadcast chain from source to transmission. With automatic discovery, SNMP monitoring and remote ScriptEasy integration, the NMS promotes immediate troubleshooting.

VIDEO TEST

COBALT DIGITAL will bring new cards for OpenGear including the Compatible Modular Terminal Gear System 9960-TG2-REF1 dual-channel 3G/HD/SD-SDI test signal generator, featuring “bouncing box” motion patterns, bi/tri-level sync output, and ancillary timecode generator. Also there, the 9940-4x1-CS clean bypass router with relay-protected output and GPI/O.

DEKTEC DIGITAL VIDEO B.V. will introduce the DTU-315 USB-3 universal modulator, an all-band, all-standards test modulator for USB-3 (powered). Also there, check out the Zond 265 HEVC analyzer software for detailed analysis and display of HEVC and AVC bitstreams, and the DTA-2138B DVB-T2 and ISDB-T receiver PCIe card.

Leader Instruments LT8900LEADER INSTRUMENTS will fire up the LV7390, their first 4K Rasterizer, featuring eight 3G/HD/SD SDI inputs; LT8900 multiformat video and sync pulse generator; LV5490 with CIE1931 Chromaticity chart and Focus Assist; Phabrix Sx-TAG portable analyzer, monitor, and generator for most signals; and the Rx Series 500, 1000, and 2000.

LYNX TECHNIK will unbox the Testor lite 3G, which supports SD/HD/3G 4:2:2 and dual-link video formats. Testor generates two simultaneous outputs, one sync output, and generates a 3D test pattern either as two separate signal outputs (left eye, right eye) or one 3G-SDI 1080p dual-stream signal (Level B).

MARSHALL ELECTRONICS will demonstrate the TITAN V-SG4K-HDI Multi-Format Test Signal Generator, which features an assortment of test signals in a compact and economical package.

Rohde & Schwarz BMM-810ROHDE & SCHWARZ will introduce the BMM-810 multiviewer and content monitoring solution for broadcast network and streaming platform operators. The BMM- 810 enables visual monitoring of all service components, providing the highest possible picture quality and automatically detects content errors caused by playout, compression or transmission systems.

Tektronix WFM/WVR8000 Waveform Monitors and Rasterizers for 4K Quad-3G-SDI inputs.

Video Clarity ClearView Shuttle 4KTEKTRONIX will show the WFM/ WVR8000 Waveform Monitors and Rasterizers for 4K Quad-3G-SDI inputs. The units offer a solution for the monitoring and measurement of quad-link 4K/UHDTV1 formats for camera lineup, color grading/ correction, QC, and facility maintenance. Also at the booth, check out the WFM2300 Waveform Monitor with ASI Confidence Monitoring, test signals, and more.

VIDEO CLARITY will debut ClearView Shuttle 4K, a new video quality analyzer for HD video quality-of-service testing. Also new is the ClearView Player 4K Portable, a lightweight version of the ClearView Player 4K, featuring multiple file format decoding and IP stream decoding for recording uncompressed video and 2TB of storage in a shoebox-sized handheld hard case. The company will also debut the RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solution.

RF

A.G. FRANZ will bring the Narda Test Solutions IDA2, a portable, lightweight spectrum and interference analyzer with a fast sweep time and an up-to-32MHz bandwidth. Features include smartDF direction-finding mode, which manages triangulation results and displays emitter positions on stored maps.

ALDENA TELECOMUNICAZIONI will hit the floor with the EMLAB antenna design and coverage software tool, to design and manage complex array radiation patterns, including calculating the predicted coverage area, and identification of health and safety EM risks.

V-Soft MW Pro 2V-SOFT COMMUNICATIONS will show off the Microwave-Pro 2, which has been updated to use the industry standard NSMA OH loss model. Features include bidirectional microwave paths under a single study, newly added allowance for identification of the impact of wind farms and other structures on microwave paths, and fully integrated polygon mapping.