NAB 2015: ATSC 3.0 at the NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Demonstrations of key elements of the emerging ATSC 3.0 broadcast TV standard are on display at this month’s NAB Show, with a variety of exhibitors from all over the world showing how ATSC 3.0 can enhance future TV broadcasting.

In all, more than 50 ATSC member organizations are on the show floor. A range of products and services utilizing ATSC Digital TV standards and emerging technologies are featured in the ATSC Technology Pavilion, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall and open during show hours.

Participating companies from South Korea, Spain, China and the United States, include:



• The Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute and the University of the Basque Country are jointly showing Layered Division Multiplexing technology. LDM uses spectrum overlay techniques and signal cancellation to transmit two independent signals using a single 6 MHz TV channel.



• The National Engineering Center for DTV in Shanghai, China, is demoing a full-chain Ultra HD TV system, including a UHD TV presentation system, as well as UHD TV encoding, broadcasting, receiving and decoding. Demonstrations include UHD TV encoding using a real-time H.265 encoder-Zen HEVC with nearly twice the compression performance of H.264.



• U.S.-based Triveni Digital is demonstrating products that provide interactivity and rich media, local ad insertion and addressable content delivery, advanced EPG and service guides, and efficient content delivery by utilizing broadcast infrastructure.



• U.S.-based Unisoft is demonstrating a complete end-to-end system for creation and transmission of interactive services.



• U.S.-based Verance is demonstrating its VP1 audio watermark technology.