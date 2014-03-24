NAB 2014: Lenses

ARRI/Zeiss Master Anamorphic lens

LAS VEGAS—As camera makers make strides to 4K imaging, lens makers are challenged to provide high resolution prime and zoom lenses to deliver high-quality images to the camera sensor.

ARRI will showcase a range of seven high-performance prime lenses from the ARRI/Zeiss Master Anamorphic series. Small in size, very lightweight, fast and with minimal distortion, the lenses represent a significant step forward in the technology and practicality of anamorphic cinematography for 35 mm format digital and film cameras. They are designed to provide beautiful out-of-focus backgrounds and a smooth, cinematic look, while be as easy to use on set as other modern cine lenses.

CANON will wait until the opening of the show to debut their new lenses.

Cooke Anamorphic/I Prime lens

CHROSZIEL will unveil their Aladin MKII 4K live broadcast wireless lens control system which was successfully used at both the French Open and the soccer Champions League in 2013 and is optimized for “Cine-Style” lenses and broadcast cameras. Also new is the Chrosziel Magnum wireless system which is available in three models: single-axis focus only, an upgradeable system for two-axis, and a complete focus/iris system.

COOKE will premier its Anamorphic/i Prime lenses with seven focal lengths featuring an oval bokeh, and designed for film and digital cameras. They feature aberration correction over the entire image area. The company will also showcase its Metrology lens test projector.

CW SONDEROPTIC will present its Leica Summicron-C Cine lenses with 10 focal lengths between 18 and 135 mm. These are among the smallest and lightest premium prime lenses available. The lenses feature custom coatings to closely match the color and natural skin tones of the Leica Summilux-C lenses while exhibiting excellent flare suppression with very low chromatic aberration and distortion.

Fujinon Premier PL 14-35 mm Cabrio wide-angle lensFUJIFLIM OPTICAL DEVICES DIVISION will debut the Premier PL 14-35 mm Cabrio wide-angle lens [ZK2.5x14] for ENG and smaller 4K cameras. It has a detachable digital servo drive and can be used as a self-contained ENG-style lens or cine style lens. Also new is the XA55x9.5 HDTV telephoto box style lens, designed for large venues requiring tight shots from long distances. The XA55x has optical image stabilization and built-in support brackets to eliminate the need for additional camera support. The lens also incorporates 16-bit encoder outputs for zoom, focus position and other lens data.

SCHNEIDER Optics will add 25 mm and 100 mm prime lenses to its Schneider- Kreuznach Xenon FF prime lens family, growing the line to five focal lengths. The company will also debut Apple iPad support to the line of smart devices already compatible with iPro lenses.

THALES ANGENIEUX will showcase its Optimo DP Series 25-250 mm 10X zoom lens, designed to provide the perfect combination of zoom ratio, aperture and price.