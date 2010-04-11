NAB 2010: Telestream Reports Record Growth

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream said it just completed its best quarter on record. The video file-management specialist said it logged record-breaking revenue growth during the first quarter of 2010. Revenues for enterprise products were said to be up 25 percent over 1Q09, and desktop products were up 45 percent. Since the company was founded by Dan Castles more than a decade ago, it’s had yearly double-digit revenue growth. Telestream folks say they now serve “more than 80 percent of the top broadcast station groups, media companies and Fortune 100 companies.”



Telestream’s NAB introductions include Vantage enterprise-level automation software; a correlative transcoding product based on the FlipFactory transcode engine; software that enables shared encoding across Macs and PCs; and an advanced, live Webcasting application.



The company’s senior product manager, John Pallett, is presenting a technical paper entitled “Automating Workflows: Where’s the ROI?” at the Broadcast Engineering Conference session on TV workflows and file management, scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Rm. S228 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company is showing its wares in the South Lower hall in Booth No. SL3714.

