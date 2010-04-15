NAB 2010: Mark Richer Wins 2010 NAB TV Engineering Achievement Award

LAS VEGAS: Mark Richer, president of the Advanced Television Systems Committee received the 2010 NAB Engineering Achievement Award. The presentation was made at the NAB Technology Luncheon on Wednesday during the NAB Show.



“It is timely for the NAB to honor Mark Richer’s long-time leadership in digital television broadcasting, particularly his forward-thinking approach to standards development,” said ATSC Board Chairman Wayne Luplow. “With the new ATSC Mobile DTV Standard now in place, broadcasters and consumers alike will continue to reap the benefits of ATSC’s groundbreaking work, as the organization embarks on other exciting new areas such as non-real-time DTV, 3D capabilities and next generation terrestrial broadcasting. On behalf of the ATSC board of directors and ATSC members, congratulations to Mark for this well-deserved recognition.”



The award, first established in 1959, is given to individuals for contributions that have advanced the state of the art of broadcast engineering. NAB started giving two awards—one for radio and one for television, in 1991.



