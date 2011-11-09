MyFord Mobile Gets CEA Nod

ARLINGTON, VA.: Reflecting current trends, the Consumer Electronics Association has added software and mobile apps as well as tablets and e-readers to its award categories for the upcoming CES show.



MyFord Mobile, shown, is the recipient in the new category of software and mobile apps. The Sony Tablet S1 gets the nod for tablets, e-readers and netbooks.



CEA announced its 2012 International CES Best of Innovations Design and Engineering Award Honorees in 32 product categories.



Winners included electrical duplex receptacles that can help reduce energy consumption by up to 30 percent; an RCA USB Wall Plate Charger that turns a home dual AC power outlet into a USB outlet (for charging smartphones or a tablet); and a mounting kit to hang your tablet in the kitchen, above the counter.



The list also includes a speakerphone that merges computer telephony, mobile and landline calls, and a home networking system that layers a Wi-Fi and Ethernet network over the top of your coax cabling while maintaining TV services.



-- from Radio World