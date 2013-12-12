MXL Mics Teams Up With FiLMiC Pro App

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.—MXL Microphones has formed a strategic alliance with Cinegenix. The announcement coincides with the release of MXL’s Mobile Media microphones, a series of mics designed for mobile audio for video applications. The alliance offers videomakers a complete hardware and software solution to produce mobile videos with improved audio.



As people increasingly use their phones for video recording, MXL anticipates a demand for more mobile audio solutions. MXL’s goal with the Mobile Media series is to offer mobile device users a variety of external microphones engineered for specific audio and video applications, such as a shotgun mic for video recording or a handheld mic for interviews. Rather than a one-mic-fits-all approach, the Mobile Media series enables users to select microphones tailored to their recording needs.



MXL’s Mobile Media microphones feature an integrated headphone jack on the connector cable, which enables real time audio monitoring with FiLMiC Pro.



“One mic does not fit all applications,” says MXL Director of Sales and Marketing Perry Goldstein. “That is why MXL is creating a full line of mics that plug into the 3.5mm mini jack, which makes them compatible with most phones and tablets, regardless of operating system.”



MXL Mobile Media microphones are available at major consumer electronics retailers nationwide.



FiLMiC Pro has designed an app for iPhone and iPad, which includes features such as variable frame rates, four selectable resolutions, framing guide overlays, audio metering, color bars for post production and much more.



FiLMiC Pro is compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch with iOS 6.1 or later and is available from the AppStore.