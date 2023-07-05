Multvideo Produções Relies on Ross Video for Sports Production

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video and leading Brazilian sports broadcaster Multvideo Produções have described how their long-standing technology partnership has significantly improved the quality and efficiency of Multivideo’s productions.

Over the years, Multvideo utilized Ross Video's solutions for broadcasting a range of sports events, including the World Cup of Surfing, The 2012 Olympic Games, and most recently, the 2023 Rio Open.

Multvideo Produções, located in São Paulo, Brazil, specializes in sports broadcasting content and live productions. The company also collaborates with global brands such as WSL for event production and broadcasting, and is also known for covering large-scale and prestigious sports events, delivering impeccable production quality.

The relationship began in 2012 when Multivideo acquired Ross’ Acuity and Carbonite products for an Outside Broadcasting (OB) Van used to support a range of different productions.

Since then Multivideo has continued to invest in Ross solutions, including Open Gear with different card models, as part of their move to 4K broadcasting. By the 2023 Rio Open, Multvideo’s OB Van was 90% equipped with Ross Video technology products.

“In broadcast, you need to rely 100% on the equipment that you are using and be sure that nothing will break or stop working in the middle of the live production,” said Sergio Mattoso, director, Multvideo. “One of the great things about Ross is that one product can do many different things, and they all integrate into each other, forming a complete workflow solution. As a result, we trust them and their technology to give us the performance and reliability we need.”

Among a range of advantages working with Ross Video has delivered, its innovative technology has streamlined Multvideo’s workflow processes, allowing them to efficiently operate within the confines of an OB Van. In addition, Ross Video's local team provided in-person training, ensuring a smooth implementation process, allowing Multvideo to benefit from a cohesive, end-to-end solution and focus on a wide range of tasks using a streamlined set of tools.

"Our collaboration with Multvideo Produções stands as a testament to what can be achieved through a shared commitment to quality and innovation,” commented Leonardo Leitao, regional sales manager for Brazil, Ross Video. “Over the years, we have worked closely with them as they have adopted our technology to bring exciting and engaging content to audiences. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership in the years ahead."