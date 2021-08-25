Multiviewer Monitoring Market To Hit $1.55B in 2028
The study from The Insight Partners is forecasting 4.5% growth in the next five years
NEW YORK—A new report on the multiviewer monitoring system market from The Insight Partners is forecasting that the business sector will grow from $1.11 billion in 2021 at an cumulative annual average growth rate of 4.9% to about $1.55 billion by 2028.
The report found that North America held the largest share in the multiviewer monitoring system market followed by APAC and Europe and that North America will see the fastest growth in the next five years.
It also found that the increase in digital and OTT content was a key driver in the demand for multiviewer monitoring systems as companies move to expand the video content they are monitoring.
Moreover, the trend towards IP streaming, video walls, and use of advanced systems for enhancing security and surveillance will influence demand.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
