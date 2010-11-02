Multimedia Group deal with Grass Valley expands broadcast offerings to HD

Multimedia Group (MGL), operator of Multi TV, a new digital satellite multichannel TV station in Ghana, is launching a new HDTV channel in Africa with technology and engineering support from Grass Valley.

This new multifaceted project will expand the existing radio studio production and news editing room facilities with two additional TV studios that will feature Grass Valley LDK 3000 HD cameras, a Kayak HD switcher, Acappella router and a variety of Grass Valley GeckoFlex signal processing modules.

For its collaborative news editing and production activities, Multi TV has installed 10 Grass Valley EDIUS workstations connected to existing K2 media servers, which were installed last year and are now configured in a shared storage network.

Once installaton is complete, the new technologies and systems will help Multi TV improve the quality of its programming and increase its audience in Ghana. The deal with Grass Valley, signed in April at the NAB Show, also includes system design and integration by Grass Valley engineers as well as local system support.

MGL owns and operates Joy 99.7 FM and five other radio stations in Ghana. It obtained a TV broadcast license in 2008 and went on-air with an automated playout system based on Grass Valley K2 media servers in the summer of 2009.