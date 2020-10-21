MultiDyne Sets Elevate Broadcast as Southeast Asia Master Distributor

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.—In an effort to grow its dealer network in Southeast Asia, MultiDyne has appointed Elevate Broadcast as its master distributor for the region, effective immediately.

Elevate Broadcast is based in Singapore, which will use its business relationship with dealers to help grow MultiDyne’s presence in 13 Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.

In addition to helping grow MultiDyne’s dealer network, the company’s Elevate Learn subdivision will offer online training and education initiatives to accelerate the learning curve on MultiDyne’s products.

“We believe in the power of a robust dealer network, and working closely with companies that support the end customer day in and day out,” said Dennis Breckenridge, Elevate Broadcast CEO. “This approach is critical in Southeast Asia and the greater Asia-Pacific region, where relying strictly on direct sales is a challenge given the geographical spread and unique business cultures. Our collective broadcast and production experience, long-term relationships and understanding of regional industry trends will introduce MultiDyne to a much broader customer base throughout Southeast Asia.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Elevate Broadcast as we work to bring our message of value and innovation to more customers throughout this important business region,” added Frank Jachetta, CEO, MultiDyne.