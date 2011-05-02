MSO LIWEST selects ARRIS DOCSIS monitoring

Austrian cable operator Kabelmedien has chosen ARRIS for management of its DOCSIS cable modem network. The operator has installed the ARRIS ServAssure Advanced Performance Management software for proactive management of its DOCSIS network to improve customers’ triple-play experience. LIWEST serves more than 135,000 residential and business customers in northern Austria, including the city of Linz.

ServAssure Advanced includes customer experience monitoring and performance tools to optimize the quality and capacity of DOCSIS networks, enabling improvements in available bandwidth and customer QoE. It enables cable service providers to address network and customer service assurance proactively, while reducing mean time to repair by presenting complex data and health metrics in organized views. These diagnostics, along with expert recommendations, help operators improve customer satisfaction, increase network capacity and reduce operational costs.