Submitted by

The Systems Group

Runner-up:

Trinity Music City

Submitted by TV Magic

For decades, the MSG Network was housed within the famous Madison Square Garden arena, in the heart of midtown Manhattan. As part of Madison Square Garden's ongoing transformation, MSG Media had the unique opportunity to build a first-class, state-of-the-art television facility. It turned to The Systems Group (TSG) to plan, design and implement the network transformation with an additional focus on completely integrated and enhanced production and post-production workflows.

Harris provided the majority of core infrastructure technology. MSG Media had previously replaced its SD server operations facility with Harris' high-definition NEXIO server and nonlinear editing system and used Harris to provide the glue for MSG Media's first local HD production control room. It was a natural progression to use Harris technology to light the large capacity dark fiber run to interconnect the Garden and 11 Penn facilities, as well as to interconnect the production, post-production, studios and rooftop camera systems located in 11 Penn.

The project also provided the ideal opportunity to enhance the NEXIO server system with 64-bit technology, as well as to provide multiple playout and ingest control points and improve production and transmission server workflows. Harris also sourced a new digital signage platform for use at the Garden and 11 Penn Plaza and partnered with Dixon to create new digital logging capabilities to further reduce reliance on tape-based content.

TSG fostered collaboration between Harris and Metamedia that resulted in the integration of a Final Cut server system with XSAN and Mac Pro graphic content creation systems. The integration of Apple and Harris products has significantly improved the ability to share content between graphics content creation and production/post production while all but eliminating sneaker net, greatly reducing videotape dependence and increasing content production.