MPAA President Chris Dodd To Address SMPTE

WHITE PLAINS, NY–Chris Dodd, the Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association of America Inc. (MPAA) and former United States Senator, will address attendees at the 2011 SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exposition on Oct. 26 in Hollywood.

Dodd will address a SMPTE conference luncheon at 12:45 p.m.at the Hollywood Renaissance Hotel & Spa and will focus on the impact of digital content theft on the workers and businesses in the entertainment industry.

“The movie and the TV industries aren’t just about big studios and stars. More than 2.2 million hard-working, middle-class people in all 50 states depend on the entertainment industry for their jobs. They work behind the scenes in production, and in small businesses like equipment rental, transportation, construction and food service,” Dodd said. “Millions more people work in theaters, video stores, retail, restaurants and other businesses that depend on entertainment. For all of these workers and their families, content theft means declining incomes, lost jobs and reduced health and retirement benefits.”

To register for the 2011 SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exposition, visit here.

