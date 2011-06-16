Mountain Lake PBS adds Hitachi HD studio cameras

Mountain Lake PBS in Plattsburgh, NY, serving 3.9 million viewers in New York, Vermont, Quebec and Ontario, Canada, recently selected four Hitachi Z-HD5000 HD studio cameras to produce local programming, featuring the arts, culture and public affairs of the Adirondack, Champlain Valley and Quebec regions.

Mountain Lake PBS produces two weekly half-hour series “Mountain Lake Journal,” a news and public affairs show that offers analysis of news, issues and events impacting the region. “Mountain Lake Journal EXTRA” covers arts, culture, lifestyle and entertainment in the region.

The cameras are switched by a new Broadcast Pix Granite 5000 2M/E HD live production system with integrated functionality, including graphics, clip/still store, six keyers and Fluent-view multi-image monitoring.

The Z-HD5000s are equipped with an 8in color viewfinder and incorporate 14-bit analog-to-digital conversion, advanced digital signal processing and HD picture enhancement tools.