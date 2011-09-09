Motorola Bows Multichannel Transcoder



Motorola Mobility introduced the ST-6000, a multichannel MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transcoder for service providers, which supports up to 12 channels per unit.



The company, which made the announcement at the IBC trade show in Amsterdam, said the transcoder supports three-, six- and 12-channel configurations. The ST-6000 is capable of decoding and encoding both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 on the ingest and output side.



Motorola said the ST-6000 series transcoder is expected to be available in the first half of 2012. Compared with single-channel transcoders, the ST-6000 offers 80% reduction in power consumption and 90% savings in overall space requirements, the company said.



"The Motorola ST-6000 offers a range of configurations to suit different requirements, allowing service providers to spend less per channel without sacrificing video quality," Joe Cozzolino, senior vice president of Motorola Mobility's Network Infrastructure group, said in a statement.



Other features of the transcoder include audio transcoding to Dolby Pulse or HE-AAC, potentially reducing audio bit rates by as much as 50%, and support for up to 12 low-resolution proxy "thumbnail" channels which can be used for picture-in-picture applications.



Also at IBC, Motorola Mobility introduced a closed-loop statistical multiplexer, which incorporates the Motorola SE-6000 encoder with perceptual video processing (PVP) and DM-6400 CherryPicker application platform.



According to the company, by incorporating PVP, the SE-6000 encoder is capable of improving video quality by up to 20% (i.e., achieving the same video quality with a 20% savings of bandwidth). A single DM-6400 CherryPicker can support up to 160 Mbps of statmux traffic.



The statmux solution is available now for trials and will be commercially available for European operators and service providers in the first half of 2012.



Google last month announced a $12.5 billion cash bid for Motorola Mobility, primarily eyeing the latter's portfolio of 17,000 patents.



-- Todd Spangler, Multichannel News



