Most Networks Have Increased Their Use of New Measurement Providers
By George Winslow published
175 Advertisers worked with TV publishers in the use or testing of new measurement solutions during the upfronts according to a VAB survey
NEW YORK—A new VAB survey has found that advertisers and TV companies explored, adopted and invested in new measurement tools in record numbers during the 2022-2023 upfronts.
The findings highlight just how serious advertisers and TV companies are in their pursuit of better measurement tools.
Eighty five percent of respondents increased their use or investment in the new measurement providers, according to the VAB survey. In addition, 175 advertisers were engaged with TV publishers in the use or testing of new measurement solutions during the upfronts.
The VAB Measurement Innovation Task Force, which conducted the survey, reported that findings represent 90% of the TV ad revenue in the market, inclusive of the major TV publishers and a majority of the single networks.
"While many pre-Upfront indicators pointed to a potential win for marketers that were ready to dive into TV measurement options providing new highs in counting all ad screens and better calculating cross-platform dynamics, we also heard marketers ask for a post-Upfront usage tally of measurement optionality," said Sean Cunningham, president and CEO, VAB. "Those tallied results reveal an ad marketplace embracing newer measurement options with escalating urgency, and the increased competition in all-screens/ cross-platform TV measurement is shaping up to be a bigger realized win for marketers searching for business and brand growth—sooner rather than later."
Key findings of the survey include:
- Eighty five percent of respondents increased their use or investment in the number of measurement providers.
- Over one-quarter of respondents said that between 25% to 49% of their Upfront advertisers will actively use or test a measurement option other than Nielsen.
- One hundred and seventy-five advertisers were engaged with TV publishers in the use or testing of new measurement solutions.
- The top categories for new measurement solutions were automotive, consumer packaged goods, telecommunications, quick service restaurants and pharmaceuticals.
- Among multiscreen TV formats, new measurement solutions were most frequently applied to linear TV, streaming, connected TV and over-the-top.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
