Most Networks Have Increased Their Use of New Measurement Providers

NEW YORK—A new VAB survey has found that advertisers and TV companies explored, adopted and invested in new measurement tools in record numbers during the 2022-2023 upfronts.

The findings highlight just how serious advertisers and TV companies are in their pursuit of better measurement tools.

Eighty five percent of respondents increased their use or investment in the new measurement providers, according to the VAB survey. In addition, 175 advertisers were engaged with TV publishers in the use or testing of new measurement solutions during the upfronts.

The VAB Measurement Innovation Task Force, which conducted the survey, reported that findings represent 90% of the TV ad revenue in the market, inclusive of the major TV publishers and a majority of the single networks.

"While many pre-Upfront indicators pointed to a potential win for marketers that were ready to dive into TV measurement options providing new highs in counting all ad screens and better calculating cross-platform dynamics, we also heard marketers ask for a post-Upfront usage tally of measurement optionality," said Sean Cunningham, president and CEO, VAB. "Those tallied results reveal an ad marketplace embracing newer measurement options with escalating urgency, and the increased competition in all-screens/ cross-platform TV measurement is shaping up to be a bigger realized win for marketers searching for business and brand growth—sooner rather than later."

Key findings of the survey include: