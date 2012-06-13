More Utah Scientific video routing at SAS

Utah Scientific has announced that business analytics and software giant SAS has outfitted its award-winning new Executive Briefing Center on its 900-acre Cary, NC, campus with a Utah Scientific digital routing switcher. With the addition of the Executive Briefing Center, SAS' extensive in-house media operation, which already uses Utah Scientific gear for routing and master control, nearly doubled in size. SAS will use its newest routing switcher in the Executive Briefing Center building to connect it to Campus Master Control in another building.



SAS installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-400/288R routing switcher in the Executive Briefing Center for in-building master control and connected it via fiber to the existing Utah Scientific campus master control system in another building. The switcher's input/output options exceed the requirements of 1080i, and its I/O cards are 3G-SDI video-capable, giving SAS the ability to route video resolutions higher than 1080i in the future. The router provides options for single-mode fiber I/O cards to allow routing from building to building. Another key feature is the ability to route both fiber and copper feeds as needed, meaning SAS is not limited to one or the other. SAS' existing Utah Scientific SC-4 control system allows the soft panels loaded on SAS computers to control the Utah Scientific equipment in both buildings.



The Executive Briefing Center hosts events in Building C, and its equipment connects to the existing Utah Scientific routing system in Building V Master Control via campus fiber when needed for video editing and distribution.