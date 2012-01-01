More Calrec for NEP Supershooters

Pittsburgh-based mobile production company NEP Supershooters has purchased two Calrec Artemis Beam mixing consoles for its all-Calrec fleet. The Artemis consoles will be installed in two new HD trucks that will get rolling in the spring. Supershooters has more than 60 OB units worldwide, and is Calrec's oldest and largest U.S. customer.



Supershooters' domestic fleet is deployed throughout North America, with occasional trips to Hawaii, South America and Australia. The new Artemis consoles will be installed in ND 5 and ND 6, trucks that are bound for NHL hockey, golf and other live sporting events on behalf of a major U.S. broadcast and cable network.



Artemis is based on the award-winning Apollo platform. Available in three sizes and using the same Bluefin2 HDSP technology, Artemis has an enormous routing and processing capacity. Bluefin2 gives Artemis Beam 240 channel processing paths, with up to 128 program busses, 64 IFB/track outputs and 32 auxiliaries. Artemis' I/O functions are performed by Calrec's Hydra2 audio routing system, which uses high-capacity 8192² crosspoint routers and a variety of I/O units.