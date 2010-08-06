Monte Carlo TV selects VSN for migration to HD operations

Canal 4 Monte Carlo, a Uruguayan television channel will celebrate a half century of broadcasting in 2011. To complement this milestone, the channel has chosen technology from Spain-based vsn to upgrade its Monte Carlo News Production Center to HD operations.

The network has been working with vsn news systems since 2008 and is now adding more tools to streamline its workflow for HD content creation. The project includes a new redundant, two-channel vsn airnews broadcast playout server. An existing four-channel vsn autorec ingest server has been upgraded to HD and a storage module called vsn storage, providing more than 300 hours of HD video capacity.

Canal 4 Monte Carlo has deployed a completely tapeless news production workflow, from newsgathering to broadcasting its daily newscasts, saving both time and money. This has helped it remain among the most-viewed news programs in Uruguay.