MobiTV, NCTC Forge Next-Gen Video Deal
EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—MobiTV has agreed to a deal with National Cable Television Corporation that is designed to help the co-op’s membership of indie operators—which totals more than a reported 800 pay TV providers—migrate to a next-gen, IP-based platform rather than the traditional set-top boxes. At the center of the agreement is MobiTV Connect, an app-based multiscreen video platform.
