Mobile TV Group Taps Evertz for IP Production Truck

LAS VEGAS--Mobile TV Group is launching its newest outside broadcast truck equipped with an Evertz IP core.

Critical requirements of Mobile TV Group’s 45FLEX included dual feed, the ability to perform two simultaneous productions, super slow-motion capabilities, 4K/HDR upgradeability and enough scalability to accommodate the largest production events.

Evertz' Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solution was selected by Mobile TV Group because its advanced capabilities were the only industry solution available that could meet their aggressive schedule and demanding technical requirements according to Evertz. SDVN's advanced IP infrastructure enabled a more flexible and scalable production environment where truck resources could more efficiently be utilized enhancing their overall production capabilities.

45FLEX features 25G infrastructure and its IP routing core is an Evertz EXE-VSR16 25G high capacity IP switch. The fully non-blocking architecture of the EXE-VSR 25G switch enables the seamless interconnect of all IP systems on the truck, including the IP replay systems, IP production switcher, IP audio console and IP cameras. For interfacing baseband SDI systems into the IP core, 45FLEX utilizes Evertz' 570IPG-X19-25G gateways. The 570IPGs versatile bidirectional architecture, supporting both IP and SDI interfaces enables baseband systems to interface with the IP core. Monitoring requirements on 45FLEX are handled by Evertz' 3067VIP-HW-10G IP multiviewer. 45FLEX's infrastructure features advanced IP timing technology with an Evertz MSC5700 IP Network Grand Master Clock distributing ST 2059 Precision Timing Protocol throughout the truck.

Evertz' SDVN IP Technology features comprehensive support for industry standards and in order to facilitate interoperability between internal and external systems, this OB truck utilizes SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67 for the routing of video, audio and data.

The 45FLEX is also using Evertz' MAGNUM Orchestration platform to enable a single point of unified control and monitoring for all of the resources on 45FLEX. Along with MAGNUM, VUE, Evertz' Intelligent User Interface platform, is utilized to create customized user interfaces enabling highly efficient operational workflows. MAGNUM is utilized on several of Mobile TV Group's fleet of production trucks and was a major contributing factor for the selection of an Evertz SDVN solution for 45FLEX according to Evertz.