Mobile TV Group Stocks 4K Truck With JE Fiber Kit

NILES, ILL.—Mobile TV Group is making room on its 39 Flex 4K outside broadcast truck for Joseph Electronics’ full-size fiber booth kit. The custom-built booth kit is the first for Mobile TV Group, according to the company’s press release.

The fiber booth kit contains eight bidirectional HD-SDI video feeds, eight IFBs, four partylines, and two 1 Gigabit Ethernet connections. The booth kit was first used at the 2016 Masters Golf Tournament. It is used about half of the time on 39 Flex truck projects. Mobile TV Group has retrofitted some of its other trucks to use the kit when it is not needed in 39 Flex.

In addition to golf tournaments, the 39 Flex has been used to cover concerts and Canadian Football League games.