Mobile TV Group Rolls Out Newest, Greener Flex Mobile Unit

ENGLEWOOD, CO—Mobile TV Group (MTVG), a provider of live broadcast technology services, today announced its newest mobile unit, 52FLEX. The unit, custom-built for Bally Sports, will broadcast primarily Columbus Blue Jackets and Cincinnati Reds games, as well as Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Guardians games for Bally Sports Ohio.

Custom built at MTVG’s Englewood, Col., 52FLEX is housed inside of a 53-foot expanding trailer and seats over 20 members of the on-site broadcast team. 52FLEX is equipped with Grass Valley LDX82 Premier cameras and Grass Valley LDX86 universe SSMO cameras, a Grass Valley Kayenne K-Frame XP switcher, Evertz 3G router, Calrec Artemis Beam Audio Mixer, and more, according to the company.

52FLEX’s Visitor Mobile Unit (VMU) is the first of its kind, MTVG said. Built on top of the engine and chassis, this VMU embraces a smaller footprint and is ready to mobilize in seconds. This new VMU construction addresses lower cost and sustainable transport, without sacrificing essential technology and space.

(Image credit: MTVG)

“MTVG prides itself on the unmatched quality and performance of our Flex Series, and 52FLEX is no exception,” said Nick Garvin, COO, MTVG. “Every detail of these units, from construction to wiring and the final aesthetic details is overseen by our in-house team to bring incredible clients like Bally Sports the best solutions to assist their team daily in bringing the best broadcast experiences to their audience.”

With one of the nation’s largest fleets of mobile production units, MTVG has more than 30 active A-units that broadcast an average of more than 4,000 events annually, the company said.

“Mobile TV Group and their Flex Series mobile units have consistently given us the ability to bring world-class productions to our regional audiences day in and day out,” said Mike Connelly, senior vice president and executive producer, Bally Sports Regional Networks. “MTVG is a key partner in our productions because of the attention to detail and high-quality systems and services they provide.”