Mobile TV Group Intsalls EVS XT4K into 4K Trucks

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—Mobile TV Group has added some new tools to its pair of mobile production trucks, giving the 39 Flex extended 4K production truck and the new 41HDX HD production truck some live production technology from EVS. Among the installed products are servers, effects telestration and connected media tools.

The 39 Flex truck now features three XT4K live production servers as part of its setup. The servers enable the truck to ingest 4K feeds and a 10 bit codec that supports HDR productions as well as the two sample interleave format for Quad-SDI. There is also an option for expanded support for 12G-SDI and native IP connectivity. In addition, MTVG can now switch from 12 UHD-4K channels to more than 30 Full-HD 1080p channels when needed.

EVS’ live production servers will also be part of the MTVG’s new 41HDX truck. The new unit will feature three XT3 servers in its ChannelIMAX configuration to provide more than 12 channels of configurable I/O in each server with Dual-LSM functionality to allow two operators to use a single server. The truck will also carry EVS’ Epsio FX, XFile3 and Connected Agent systems. Epsio FX adds visual effects to replays, including data visualizations. The XFile3 allows operators to backup and restore live content when operating in the field and the Connected Agent helps to deliver media to multiple locations. The EVS servers allow the 41HDX to be immediately connected with clients utilizing other EVS gear.

EVS will display both the 39 Flex and 41HDX trucks at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas.