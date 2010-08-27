Mobile content network launches sports news channel

A South Wales-based mobile content delivery network called Yamgo has launched a new Outdoor Sport News Channel and made it available for free on freeview mobile TV devices. The company has formed a new partnership that comprises an exclusive agreement to broadcast live coverage of the new 24/7 sports news channel for free across mobile phones globally and provide sports fans with updates anytime, anyplace and anywhere.

Yamgo's technology platform has been designed to maximize the compatibility across networks and phones. It does this by dynamically adapting video streams to address the different needs of more than 1000 mobile devices and networks from 2.5G to Wi-Fi.

The Outdoor Sport News Channel provides live daily broadcasts of the latest international sports news, including interviews, highlights and results from the worlds of Formula One, cricket, tennis, rugby, boxing, motor sports, major athletics tournaments and all other major summer and winter sports. In addition sports fans can view highlights of soccer matches from around the world and exclusive interviews with the sports' top players and coaches.

The 24-hour news channel can deliver breaking news to almost all mobile devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android, Nokia, Samsung, Blackberry and Sony Ericsson. Using a 3G or Wi-Fi connection sports fans can enjoy the latest headlines, interviews, stories and results from upcoming events such as the new football season, the Paris to Dakar Rally, the Ashes Test Series, the Commonwealth Games, the Ryder Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the 2012 Olympics.