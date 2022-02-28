Mo-Sys, Assimilate Integrate StarTracker with Live FX

LONDON—Mo-Sys Engineering has announced that its precision camera tracking solution, StarTracker, is now fully supported by Assimilate’s Live FX software.

The integration between StarTracker and Live FX allows for a faster way to create high end content with green-screen and LED wall-based virtual productions.

The Live FX software, which enables real time, live compositing for green-screen and LED wall-based virtual productions on set, when combined with Mo-Sys StarTracker, delivers a one-stop-shop software solution for all kinds of virtual production workflows, the companies said.

“We are delighted to give customers access to a complete solution to accurately deliver high quality tracking data and compositing assets directly to VFX/post workflows,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys. “With demand for virtual production rising rapidly, filmmakers and cinematographers can deliver the best results without the need to learn a totally new way of doing things.”

The integrated solution delivered by Mo-Sys and Assimilate allows users to efficiently and accurately composite 2D and 3D elements into the live camera signal, control (and color grade) LED walls, control stage lighting based on image content, use Live FX as a simple keyer in green-screen scenarios, and link it up with Unreal Engine if needed, the companies said.

"For Assimilate, it has always been important to create streamlined workflows at the very high end that our users can rely on,” explained Jeff Edson, CEO at Assimilate. “We are proud to offer the best possible camera tracking in Live FX with the Mo-Sys StarTracker; together they create an unbeatable, highly accurate live-compositing system with a streamlined connection to post. The support provided by Mo-Sys to help with the implementation on our side was especially valuable to us.”