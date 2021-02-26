MLB.TV Slides Onto YouTube TV

SAN BRUNO, Calif.—YouTube TV is getting ready for baseball season in its own way, announcing via Twitter that it is now adding MLB.TV as an add-on for its subscribers.

With the add-on, YouTube TV subscribers can get live streams of regular season out-of-market games that are not ESPN, Fox or MLB Network telecasts. All spring training games will also be available as part of the package.

YouTube TV is offering the MLB.TV add-on for $24.99/month or $129.99 for the entire season. The vMVPD is also offering a free trial of the add-on.

Step up to the plate to check out our @MLBTV add-on ⚾ ➕ 📺️ → https://t.co/syEl6nB2T0 pic.twitter.com/DVmwgDef7FFebruary 25, 2021 See more

MLB.TV is the second add-on YouTube TV offers that provides access to games for one of the big four sports in the U.S., with NBA League Pass also available for subscribers.

The MLB regular season will begin on April 1.