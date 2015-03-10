MLB Network Taps MultiDyne for Fiber Transport

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. – MLB Network, the 24-hour TV network dedicated to covering Major League Baseball, has equipped itself with more than 120 of MultiDyne’s dual-link DVI-6000 fiber-optic transport systems for file-based remote editing. Using the MultiDyne gear in the postproduction facility for the 2015 season, editors at MLB Network Headquarters in Secaucus, N.J., will be able to connect to editing work stations at a data center over a mile away.

With its dual-link, dual-display system, KVM-6000-2DL supports two monitors up to 2560x1600 resolution. After connecting with the video display signals, audio, keyboard, mouse and USB from the edit workstation in the data center, the KVM-6000-2DL allows MLB Network’s editors to access that information via a single dark fiber, giving them full control over the workstation. MLB Network is running two divergent fiber paths between its headquarters and data center for redundancy of signal paths.

KVM-6000-2DL also allows MLB Network to transport a pixel-for-pixel image that is 100 percent transparent with no frame dropping for resolutions up to WUXGA 1920x1200. For resolutions above 1920x1200, an adaptive bandwidth is applied with a blend of color space compression and frame dropping.