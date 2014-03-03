Miranda’s iTX Powers Playout for AMV’s Westar Satellite Services

MONTREAL— Miranda Technologies has installed its iTX integrated playout platform, along with NVISION routing, Densité signal processing and Belden connectivity solutions, at Westar Satellite Services’ new centralized master control facility in Cedar Hill, Texas.



Westar Master Control Services currently provides video playback services to 15 commercial and public broadcasting customers and is a fully owned subsidiary of New York-based All Mobile Video.



In Westar’s case, each iTX output server is also equipped with graphics capabilities that can be used to enhance channel branding and differentiate individual services.



Westar’s core video infrastructure is built around Miranda’s NVISION 8280 144 x 144 router with an NV9000 dual controller through which all incoming and outgoing video signals are managed. End-to-end data, sound and video signal transmission is supported throughout by cables from Belden.



Each baseband ingest feed of satellite-based content is equipped with a Miranda XVP-3901-F or FRS-3901 frame synchronizer processor to manage aspect ratio and control audio levels before they are routed to an ingest server, or to air. File ingest is retained in the media store function of iTX. In addition, Miranda’s multichannel EdgeVision monitoring ensures QoE for each channel by enabling Westar operators to accurately see and hear the quality of signals received in viewers' homes.