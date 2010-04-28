Miranda simplifies launch of stereoscopic 3-D TV channels with new signal processor, multiviewers, channel branding

Miranda Technologies introduced multiple new stereoscopic 3-D products to assist in the launch of 3-D TV channels at the recent NAB Show. New products include the Densité 3DX-3901 signal processor, the Imagestore 750 channel-branding processor and the Kaleido family of multiviewers.

“At the heart of all the early 3-D TV launches is a simple technique, called frame-compatible mode, which combines the left and right streams of a stereoscopic program into one HD raster,” said Michel Proulx, chief technology officer at Miranda. All of Miranda’s new 3-D TV products are designed to fit the new hybrid HD/3-D TV infrastructure model.

The Densité 3DX-3901 signal processor offers high-quality conversion of multiple 3-D formats. The 3DX-3901 processor card has a single 3Gb/s/HD input and dual 3Gb/s/HD outputs; this allows previewing of 3-D conversion effects as well as 3-D/2-D simulcasting. The processor also offers horizontal and vertical flip and interaxial adjustment to correct any stereoscopic 3-D camera misalignment due to the camera’s beam splitter rig.

The new stereoscopic 3-D option for the Imagestore 750 channel-branding processor provides four stereoscopic 3-D branding layers. Imagestore 750 offers a variable Z-plane for graphics depth control to optimize viewing, and this function can be controlled by automation or manually. The 3-D TV branding graphics integrate fully with Miranda’s Vertigo Suite graphics automation and asset management system.