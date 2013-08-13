MIRA Mobile Chooses Calrec

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. —North American outside broadcasting company MIRA Mobile Television has purchased two more Calrec Omega digital audio consoles for two of its OB trucks.



The purchase brings MIRA’s total number of Calrec desks to seven, making it the dominant audio-console brand in its fleet. The trucks with the recently installed consoles cover sports in the region and are scheduled to work with Major League Soccer, Major League Baseball and the National Football League.



“Even something as simple as flexible GPI control was not possible with the previous consoles,” said Bill Duncan, director of engineering for MIRA Mobile. “The Calrec consoles make managing a 5.1 production much more convenient, almost easy. And with the previous consoles weighing in at about 600 pounds, we believe the Omega consoles have significantly lowered the weight of each trailer, which is always a critical concern when considering equipment purchases in the OB market.”



With the Omega consoles, MIRA Mobile now has AES and MADI I/O capability, the ability to route signals and save setup files within the console and an increase in the number of inputs and outputs.



One of the consoles, which has a 128 x 128 MADI interface, 96 x 96 AES I/O and 96 x 96 analog I/O, was installed in truck M-5 in December 2012 and covered professional and college basketball. The second, which has 128 x 128 AES I/O and 96 x 96 analog I/O, was installed in truck M-4 in June and covered international soccer matches.



The two Omega desks join five other Calrec consoles in MIRA’s nine-truck fleet. MIRA Mobile, the production mobile provider for the Pac-12 Networks, relies on Calrec consoles because of their router sizes, scalability, networkability and number of processing paths.



