Miller Tripods To Introduce Versa Camera Plate At NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Miller Tripods will debut its Versa universal camera plate at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to introduce Versa at NAB, as this is our first universal camera plate,” said Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager at Miller Camera Support. “Versa provides our users with the versatility and flexibility to use a range of solutions in the field.”

Versa is designed to enable users to switch easily between tripods from various manufacturers, the company said.

The camera plate is painted burnt orange to distinguish it from the brand’s traditional camera plate. It is constructed of aluminum, rubber and stainless steel, making the new camera plate lightweight, yet durable. The Versa is also capable of a 105mm sliding range, up to 4.1 inches of travel, for a variety of broadcast and film applications, the company said.

The plate is fully compatible with Miller’s Compass and Air product lines as well as a range of other industry tripod solutions. Users who already own Miller’s CompassX or Air fluid heads can purchase a Versa Kit to convert to the new plate.

The company also will introduce the CompassXV and AirV, new versions of the CompassX and Air fluid heads with a Versa loading plate, at the NAB Show.

Each Versa camera plate comes with a locating pin, camera screws and nonslip rubber strips. The company is offering a limited three-year warranty on the new plate. Shipping will begin in July.

See Miller Tripods at NAB Show booth C4221.