Middle Atlantic Intros Sit Stand Functionality for ViewPoint Consoles
FAIRFIELD, N.J. ––Middle Atlantic Products is introducing height-adjustable sit/stand functionality for its ViewPoint consoles and technical furniture.
Its lift system functionality promotes proper ergonomics and is now available pre-installed in welded ViewPoint console bays or as a standalone workstation model.
These new models feature three preset height settings. The sit/stand lift legs do not intrude in equipment mounting bays, leaving the full console bay width available for equipment. The fully-welded furniture has a standard three-week lead time.
Available in the same variety of finishes as the complete ViewPoint system, the sit/stand models expand the line’s flexibility for situations and uses.
