Michelle Carey to Head FCC Media Bureau

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai today confirmed that will Michelle M. Carey serve as chief of the Media Bureau, continuing the work she has been doing as acting chief.



“As we work to modernize our media rules to match today’s marketplace, we will continue to rely on Michelle’s experience and talent,” Pai said. “As acting chief, Michelle has already started the agency’s review of its media regulations, advanced the next-generation transmission standard for TV broadcasters, worked to revitalize AM Radio services, and eased burdens on noncommercial broadcasters. I am very pleased she has agreed to continue this work as bureau chief.”



The Media Bureau handles the majority of issues affecting broadcasters, cable TV and satellite services.



Before serving as acting chief, Carey served for six years as deputy chief of the bureau she now leads. She has also served as a senior advisor to the assistant secretary at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in the Department of Commerce. Carey was also a senior legal advisor to then—FCC Chairman Kevin J. Martin and previously held senior leadership positions in the agency’s Wireline Competition Bureau. Carey received her J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and her B.A. from Georgetown University.

