Mexico’s Multimedios Televisión invests in EVS servers

Mexican network Multimedios Televisión has invested in EVS XS and XT servers to create a tapeless workflow between its different studios. The new set up also provides full integration with its Final Cut Pro-based post-production system.

Multimedios Televisión has installed four EVS XS four-channel studio production servers and an EVS XT series four-channel server, each controlled by EVS’ IPDirector suite of video production management applications. The servers record individual cameras or the entire program, which include morning or afternoon live shows, reality shows or sports retransmissions.

The clips created on the EVS servers are used to produce program highlights over the weekend, or to create alternative feeds for transmission in the Houston area, with localized logos and advertising. All content is shared through near-line storage with Final Cut Pro non-linear editing systems.

Multimedios Televisión, part of Grupo Multimedios, produces more than 20 hours of programming everyday, including news, sports, children’s shows and general mass appeal programming. Along with its network affiliates it spans most of North Eastern Mexico and the southern United States.